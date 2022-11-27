The Everyday Saint

Not Available

Documentary from OKCThunder Films telling the story of the glue guy for the Thunder. Marc St. Yves is not a player or coach, but has every bit the impact on the organization. Starting as a ball boy In 1979 at the age of 13, his career with the Sonics and Thunder has spanned six decades. During that time St. Yves has seen just about everything. He has managed equipment, basketballs, shoes, uniforms, laundry, buildings, travel, security, relationships, crises and numerous other duties and unforeseen adventures.