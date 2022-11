Not Available

Addicted to Heroin and tormented by children, 8 Ball the clown tries to end his life and the torment, but he's just not able to, so he tracks down the kids who have been calling and calling and starts to play a game. Oh, I'll find you, I'll find you and then we're going to play all day. 8 Ball's mind is twisted from the Heroin and he brings a whole new meaning to playing. 8 Ball is so twisted that he will simply torment you.