The Evolution of Darwin - His Life

There are many misunderstandings about the life of Charles Darwin. Was he religious? Did his daughter’s death turn him from God? Was he really a scientist? Did he eventually become a Christian? Join Dr. Tommy Mitchell as he traces the events that influenced Darwin’s beliefs. From his grammar school days to his voyage on the HMS Beagle, viewers will see that Darwin added much to our understanding of the world around us. However, his foundation was not built on Scripture. The result was a dangerous idea that would spread across the globe, misinforming young people for generations to come. This captivating presentation is punctuated with interview segments that give a personal understanding of the man who made the idea of evolution famous.