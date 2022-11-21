Not Available

The Evolution of Darwin - His Science

    Join Dr. David Menton as he explores the science behind Charles Darwin’s ideas. You will delve into such topics as the struggle for existence, natural selection, mutations, the geologic record, and homology. Throughout his presentation, Dr. Menton evaluates the claims of evolution in light of the evidence discovered since Darwin’s time. He concludes by answering the question, “Is evolution necessary to the study of biology?” This captivating presentation is punctuated with interview segments that reveal the speaker’s passion and depth of understanding of the topic. An important DVD in exposing the faulty ideas of Darwin!

