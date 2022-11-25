The Evolution of Rallying Vol 2

Not Available

The next episode of a bestseller. After ten long years of waiting, it's finally time for the fans. In autumn 2014, Helmut Deimel will be bringing out the second part of his cult film "The Evolution of Rallying". Thanks to exclusive and largely unseen footage, this new film looks back on forty years of the World Rally Championship from the first world title with Alpine-Renault in 1973 to the triumph of nine-times World Champion Sébastien Loeb. Nor does it forget his successor, Sébastien Ogier. The Austrian filmmaker promises an "informal, funny and emotional view on the brilliant history of the sport, divided into interesting sections". So, get ready to enjoy this journey through time of eighty-six minutes in the unique style of Helmut Deimel.