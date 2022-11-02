The Evolved: Part One

Not Available

From UK Filmmaker Andrew Senior comes The Evolved: Part 1, the first chapter in a twisted splatterpunk comedy epic that’s like Guy Ritchie’s Snatch by way of Peter Jackson’s Meet the Feebles and BBC’s “The Young Ones”! Detective Danny Glover, Scarborough Police’s premiere dog-napping-ring buster and general fat bastard, arrives in London to help the clinically psychotic Detective Sonny Boy with a little problem; Who is butchering London’s dogs? The answer seems obvious at first, it must be Burger Priest, the Pope’s neo-nazi clown-chef fast food empire! The detectives embark on a covert mission to uncover Burger Priest’s dark secret, but even they are unprepared for the true horror and depth of the fast food franchise’s depravity. Assisted by Feety, a heroin-addicted fetus, and Ellen Mellon, a New York reporter who also happens to be an animated ventriloquist’s doll, they must reveal the Pope’s evil plan and shut down Burger Priest for good!