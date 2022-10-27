The Excitement of the Do-Re-Mi-Fa Girl

Not Available

A country girl visits a college in Tokyo in search of her high school band heartthrob. In the course of finding him, she runs into various odd inhabitants of the college campus--a constantly horny coed, a psychology professor in search of the theory of shame, and of course her Mr. Yoshioka who still sings but has become an elusive campus nobody. Other students also come in and out, engaged in a rather bored campus life-- flirting, having sex, joining campus group activities, running around posing as revolutionaries.