The Executioner 3

Henker 3 is mindless no budget fun as our favorite executioner makes his way through the forest killing everything in his path. Henker 3 doesn't take itself seriously and this makes it even more fun. The fact he is mistakened for Karl Berger (killer from Violent Shit) in itself is priceless. Henker chops, decapitates, squashes, cuts, punches, hacks, chainsaws, burns, stomps his way through an endless amount of victims, no one including babies and young children are safe from his killing rampage.