1982

The Executioner's Song

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 27th, 1982

Studio

Film Communications Inc.

In this fact-based film, Gary Gilmore (Tommy Lee Jones), an Indiana man who just finished serving a lengthy stay in prison, tries to start anew by moving to Utah. Before long, Gary begins an ill-advised romance with the troubled Nicole Baker (Rosanna Arquette), a teenaged single mother. As their relationship quickly deteriorates, Gary goes on a murderous rampage, leaving two dead. During his trial, he demands capital punishment; a media circus ensues and outsiders look to profit from his story.

Cast

Christine LahtiBrenda Nicol
Rosanna ArquetteNicole Baker
Eli WallachVern Damico
Steven KeatsLarry Samuels
Jordan ClarkeJohnny Nicol
Richard VentureEarl Dorius

