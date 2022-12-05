The Exorcism in Amarillo

Not Available

Based on the true story of Ashley Hays Wright. In the Texas town of Amarillo, her family will unknowingly open the door to evil that will change their lives forever. Ashley and her three daughters will have to face the powers of darkness while her husband is away at the Iraq War. She will have to confront spiritual warfare, and find a way to save her daughters. Tormented, tired, and weak the family will have to call upon God to help them remove the demons from the house. Will her husband get back in time before his entire family is lost?