2005

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 8th, 2005

Studio

Lakeshore Entertainment

When a younger girl called Emily Rose (Carpenter) dies, everyone puts blame on the exorcism which was performed on her by Father Moore (Wilkinson) prior to her death. The priest is arrested on suspicion of murder. The trail begins with lawyer Erin Bruner (Linney) representing Moore, but it is not going to be easy, as no one wants to believe what Father Moore says is true.

Cast

Tom WilkinsonFather Moore
Campbell ScottEthan Thomas
Jennifer CarpenterEmily Rose
Kenneth WelshDr. Mueller
Mary Beth HurtJudge Brewster
Colm FeoreKarl Gunderson

