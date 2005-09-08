The Exorcism of Emily Rose

When a younger girl called Emily Rose (Carpenter) dies, everyone puts blame on the exorcism which was performed on her by Father Moore (Wilkinson) prior to her death. The priest is arrested on suspicion of murder. The trail begins with lawyer Erin Bruner (Linney) representing Moore, but it is not going to be easy, as no one wants to believe what Father Moore says is true.
|Tom Wilkinson
|Father Moore
|Campbell Scott
|Ethan Thomas
|Jennifer Carpenter
|Emily Rose
|Kenneth Welsh
|Dr. Mueller
|Mary Beth Hurt
|Judge Brewster
|Colm Feore
|Karl Gunderson
