Set fifteen years after the original film, The Exorcist III centers around the philosophical Lieutenant William F. Kinderman who is investigating a baffling series of murders around Georgetown that all contain the hallmarks of The Gemini, a deceased serial killer. It eventually leads him to a catatonic patient in a psychiatric hospital who has recently started to speak, claiming he is the The Gemini and detailing the murders, but bears a striking resemblance to Father Damien Karras.
|George C. Scott
|Lt. William 'Bill' Kinderman
|Ed Flanders
|Father Joseph Kevin Dyer
|Brad Dourif
|James Venamun / The Gemini Killer
|Jason Miller
|Father Damien Karras / Patient X
|Nicol Williamson
|Father Morning
|Scott Wilson
|Dr. Temple
