1990

The Exorcist III

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Not Available

Not Available

August 16th, 1990

Morgan Creek Productions

Set fifteen years after the original film, The Exorcist III centers around the philosophical Lieutenant William F. Kinderman who is investigating a baffling series of murders around Georgetown that all contain the hallmarks of The Gemini, a deceased serial killer. It eventually leads him to a catatonic patient in a psychiatric hospital who has recently started to speak, claiming he is the The Gemini and detailing the murders, but bears a striking resemblance to Father Damien Karras.

Cast

George C. ScottLt. William 'Bill' Kinderman
Ed FlandersFather Joseph Kevin Dyer
Brad DourifJames Venamun / The Gemini Killer
Jason MillerFather Damien Karras / Patient X
Nicol WilliamsonFather Morning
Scott WilsonDr. Temple

