The Exorcist III: Legion

This 'director's cut' of The Exorcist III was constructed by Shout! Factory and released in 2016. It is a cut of the film closer to author/director William Peter Blatty's original script, as studio Morgan Creek forced Blatty to shoot new scenes (including a new ending) four months after the film's completion. It has been created with footage archived from various sources, but primarily from VHS dailies, as much of the original edited film elements have been permanently lost. This cut is also renamed Legion as that had also been Blatty's original intent. Police Lieutenant Kinderman has been haunted by the death of his friend Father Damien Karras. Now, on the 15th anniversary of the exorcism that claimed the priest’s life, Kinderman’s world is once again shattered when a boy is found decapitated and savagely crucified.