The Experience: Final Hours

On the 26th of June 2020, Joel Miller's life changed forever. A god like anomaly approaches him in sudden urgency, offering him the deal of a lifetime. The deal is simple. The anomaly ("him") shows Joel his future, consisting of heartache and trauma, however “him” has Joel's ticket out of it. The Experience is a place the human consciousness can go while their body is in a dream like state. By “him” having the power to send Joel into The Experience, this means Joel avoids his future. To obtain The Experience, Joel is presented a contract. Singing it will result in him avoiding his future and transitioning into The Experience, failure to sign it however will have Joel witness the dark and terrifying life ahead of him. It is safe to say that on earth, Joel is in his final hours.