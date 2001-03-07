The Experiment

Das Experiment is a shocking psycho thriller about the potential for brutality that humans hide. Even more shocking is the fact that it’s based on an actual occurrence—a 1971 psychological experiment at Stanford University that was aborted prematurely when the experimenters lost control.
|Moritz Bleibtreu
|Tarek Fahd, Häftling Nr. 77
|Christian Berkel
|Steinhoff, Häftling Nr. 38
|Oliver Stokowski
|Schütte, Häftling Nr. 82
|Wotan Wilke Möhring
|Joe, Häftling Nr. 69
|Stephan Szasz
|Häftling Nr. 53
|Polat Dal
|Häftling Nr. 40
View Full Cast >