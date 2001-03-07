2001

The Experiment

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 2001

Studio

Seven Pictures

Das Experiment is a shocking psycho thriller about the potential for brutality that humans hide. Even more shocking is the fact that it’s based on an actual occurrence—a 1971 psychological experiment at Stanford University that was aborted prematurely when the experimenters lost control.

Cast

Moritz BleibtreuTarek Fahd, Häftling Nr. 77
Christian BerkelSteinhoff, Häftling Nr. 38
Oliver StokowskiSchütte, Häftling Nr. 82
Wotan Wilke MöhringJoe, Häftling Nr. 69
Stephan SzaszHäftling Nr. 53
Polat DalHäftling Nr. 40

View Full Cast >

Images