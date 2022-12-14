The Experiment: Who's Watching You?

Not Available

Mary's life is disintegrating, she's on the verge of losing everything and desperately needs income to survive. Driven to extremes she responds to an add in the paper and embarks on a series of home based drug tests that go horribly wrong. What follows is a world of drug induced madness and surreal sensuality as Mary falls prey to the underground world of pharmaceutical testing revealing more evil undertones than anybody would dare imagine. She is being monitored while she suffers a humiliating onslaught of psychedelic depravity both physical and mental Mary IS the experiment. Explore the warped psychological world of human sickness that is a stark reminder of the society we have created.