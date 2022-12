Not Available

British rockers the Exploited hit the stage in 1983 at the Palm Cove in Bradford, England, to launch an all-out assault of rage-fueled punk music -- including "Dogs of War" and "Dead Cities" -- on their feverish fans. The video also features footage of front man Wattie Buchan and the boys performing in Carlisle in 1983, in Nottingham in 1987, and crossing the pond to thrash out a set at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles in 1984.