The Explorer

    The documentary presents the life and research of Emil Racovita, one of the first Antarctic explorers, a pioneer of oceanology and the founder of a new science, the bio-speleology. He created in Cluj the first Institute of Speleology in the world. Using photographs made by Emil Racovita in Antarctica, the film focuses mainly on the Belgica expedition (1897-1899), the first scientific expedition who wintered in Antarctica, having Roald Amundsen, Frederick Cook on board and Adrien de Gerlache as captain.

