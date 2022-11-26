The Explorers: A Century of Discovery

Not Available

For a century National Geographic has participated in and chronicled many of the worlds greatest explorations unlocking the secrets of the oceans, lifting men into the stratosphere, and mapping the very boundaries of the earth, sea, and sky. Now you can relive some of the most significant expeditions in history. Follow Robert E. Peary to the North Pole...join Jane Goodall for her pioneering work with chimpanzees...climb Mount Everest on the first American ascent. Marvel at 100 years of exploration in the Society's official centennial presentation.