Set over Labor Day Weekend in coastal New England, a middle-aged playwright invites longtime friend and legendary TV diva, Charlotte Christian, and occasionally working actor friend, Jay Mulch, to read his latest dramatic effort, "The Extinction of Fireflies", based on the epic romance of Roman Emperor Hadrian and his teenage lover Antinous. But when Jay brings along his new (and younger) lover Callisto, the feedback is spectacular and the fireworks begin to fly!