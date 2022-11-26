Not Available

The Extra

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Director Alfred Cheung (Her Fatal Ways) skewers contemporary Hong Kong in the hilarious satire The Extra! Alfred Cheung stars as an unemployed film extra who considers employment in a bawdy Category III film to make ends meet. The truth is he'd rather not participate in something so sordid, but with the Asian Financial Crisis casting a threatening shadow over 1998 Hong Kong, a guy has to do what's necessary just to survive! And if that means sacrificing a little pride - or even baring some skin - then so be it! Thanks to its uncommon script, The Extra manages to take Hong Kong film industry and use it as a springboard for an intelligent and satirical take on the greater problems facing average Hong Kong citizens. Plus it makes time for laughs, and features a galaxy of familiar Hong Kong Cinema names, including Christine Ng, Simon Lui, Law Ka Ying, Almen Wong Pui Ha, and Francis Ng.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images