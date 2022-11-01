1924

The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 1924

Studio

Goskino USSR

An example of ironic Soviet propagandistic film from the silent era, this film chronicles the adventures of an American, "Mr. West," and his faithful bodyguard and servant Jeddie, as they visit the land of the horrible, evil Bolsheviks. Through various mishaps, Mr. West discovers that the Soviets are actually quite remarkable people, and, by the end of the film, his opinion of them has changed to one of glowing admiration! Written by Mark Toscano

Cast

Vsevolod Pudovkin
Aleksandra Khokhlova
Vladimir Fogel
Boris BarnetJeddy - The Cowboy

Images