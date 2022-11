Not Available

Saturnin Farandoul birth was marked by adventure: saved by the waters, raised by monkeys, taken in by sailors, becoming captain of a frigate, he sets off to explore the five or six known and unknown worlds with his loyal crew. Beneath the sea he encounters love in the person of the beautiful Mysora; on land he comes up against a mad wise man, a Machiavellian mandarin and bloodthirsty Apaches but nothing will be able to stop his desire to travel.