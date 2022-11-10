Not Available

The miraculous discovery of a hand-colored print of the world-famous TRIP TO THE MOON, the 1902 Georges Melies film, that took 12 years to restore, and opened the Cannes Film Festival in May 2011. The story of this film, from its shooting more than a century ago to its spectacular revival in 2011, is the subject of THE EXTRAORDINARY VOYAGE, the film Serge Bromberg and Eric Lange just completed, which will world premiere at Moma, in New York, November 11, at 7pm, along with the George Melies film with a new spectacular sound track by French group AIR.