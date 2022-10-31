The Extreme Tragic Story of Celal Tan and His Family

Not Available

Celal Tan is a well-respected constitutional law professor who lives in a provincial city has two children from his first marriage. Many years after the death of his first wife, he married a woman much younger than him, a university student, whose life he has saved in some way. In the third year of their marriage, the extremely tragic story of Celal Tan and his family begins after a big crisis happened in front of the whole family. While trying to hide the secret, the family falls into absurd and tragicomic positions. Regardless of all happenings, Celal Tan tries to keep the family together.