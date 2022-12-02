The Eye And The Wall

Not Available

Condemned to live in scarcity behind a colossal wall that divides Gabhán City in two, Alba is part of a network that distributes medicines and water to the most needy in a clandestine hospital. Her godmother, Lucre, seeks to save her by risking her life in a covert traffic of illegal people to the other side of the wall. Alba refuses to leave her people and the hospital, so Lucre is forced to lie to her in order to convince her and thus embark her on a journey across the border that changes her life forever.