THE EYE OF ISTANBUL tells the story of Ara Guler, the legendary Armenian-Turkish photographer, through a culmination of his retrospective exhibition in Istanbul. As Ara selects his photographs, the stories behind his most iconic images spring to life. At 87, Ara is a complex and unforgettable character; he is still sharp, irreverent, funny and philosophical. Although he is mostly recognized for his black and white photographs of Istanbul, he has enjoyed an international career, which has spanned over sixty years and has generated more than 1 million photographs. Ara's artistic process, his resourcefulness and fearlessness are revealed through a non-linear narrative in the film. Ara is revered in his homeland, however, the question remains as to what will happen to his archives, which are deemed to be a national heritage and a global treasure.