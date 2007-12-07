2007

The Eye Of The Beast

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 2007

Studio

Peace Arch Entertainment Group

This menacing monster yarn stars James Van Der Beek as government scientist Dan Leland, who's sent to investigate reported sightings of a giant squidlike beast that's put the entire population of a fishing village on edge. Though Leland starts his journey confident that this sea creature with an insatiable appetite is the stuff of old legends, a string of horrific occurrences soon begins to change his mind.

Cast

Alexandra CastilloKatrina Tomas
Arne MacPhersonGunnar Thorson
Ryan Rajendra Blackl Neepanak
Brian Edward RoachRobbie MacGregor
Kyra HarperMother Tomas
Kelly WolfmanJen Thorson

View Full Cast >

Images