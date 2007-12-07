The Eye Of The Beast

This menacing monster yarn stars James Van Der Beek as government scientist Dan Leland, who's sent to investigate reported sightings of a giant squidlike beast that's put the entire population of a fishing village on edge. Though Leland starts his journey confident that this sea creature with an insatiable appetite is the stuff of old legends, a string of horrific occurrences soon begins to change his mind.
|Alexandra Castillo
|Katrina Tomas
|Arne MacPherson
|Gunnar Thorson
|Ryan Rajendra Black
|l Neepanak
|Brian Edward Roach
|Robbie MacGregor
|Kyra Harper
|Mother Tomas
|Kelly Wolfman
|Jen Thorson
