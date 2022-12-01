Not Available

Eddie is a photographer with bad eyes, very bad eyes. He still captures some of the most beautiful girls in the world on film. A great job but Eddie has no luck with the women he photographs until Eddie gets hold of some new eye drops for his contact lenses. No big deal normally, but this stuff is special, very special! It just so happens that the formula allows the user to see "what he wants to see," not what is real. Suddenly the women who would have nothing to do with him are falling head over heels in love with him, and offer to "do anything" for him, that includes his friends. It's a dream come true and maybe it is just that. For a closer look, drop into...THE EYES OF EDDIE MARS!