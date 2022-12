Not Available

Usually it is us who choose the dog, but sometimes the dog chooses us. By choosing one dog, Aleksandra, Jovana and Marija come into conflict with a criminal gang led by Sergej, a ruthless dealer. Aleksandra's American ID and her fiancee's FBI pass lead the criminals to mistake this for an international operation, and since the local cops are corrupt, the three girls are left with no choice but to take matters in their own hands.