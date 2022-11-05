The Fable of Henry's Busted Romance

Not Available

Henry’s Busted Romance is a tale about a lovesick tomcat. Spotting a theatrical poster for Mademoiselle Kitty, he feels his passion surge and consults a fortuneteller for advice. “You are in love,” the cat is told and should pop the question at once. At the theater, the cat endures several acts (surely not players on the Keith-Albee Theatre circuit!), but makes little headway with Kitty, who leaves after the show with a top-hatted dog. When Kitty’s date proves to be a robber, our hero saves the day and returns with his ladylove to her home—and her brood of kittens. Tomcat makes a quick exit. As we are reminded in the final title card, “2600 Years Ago Aesop Said 'Anticipation is greater than realization.' ”