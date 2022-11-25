The Fabric

Not Available

In a strange, dark asylum, a brilliant physicist with no memory, sits incarcerated. One thing occupies his mind: escaping - to what or where, he has no clue. Haunted day and night, by creatures that roam the halls - or his imagination, he scribbles equations on every surface of his his cell. Not knowing whether he is insane, or on to something truly groundbreaking, every combination of symbols etched onto the walls might be the key to his escape, or just his madness laughing back at him. One day he has a breakthrough.