The Fabulous Filipino Brothers

Written by Basco and his brothers Darion Basco and Dionysio Basco, the feature is set in the brothers’ hometown of Pittsburg, Calif., a working class suburb of Oakland. Starring Basco and his brothers (including Derek Basco), the dark romantic comedy weaves together four vignettes, narrated by their sister, Arianna Basco. The story follows the brothers and their shenanigans. One of them ventures off to a cockfight for reciprocity while one flies to old Manila where an old flame is rekindled. Another brother delves into the hidden sensuality of Filipino cuisine, while the last brother, struggles to heal deep wounds and finds love in an unexpected package. All this, leading to a shotgun wedding in the backyard of the family house.