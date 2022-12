Not Available

This video profiles four legendary boxers - Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Thomas 'The Hit Man' Hearns and 'Marvellous' Marvin Hagler, whose rivalry commenced with the 'Brawl in Montreal'. This was the contest which saw an over-confident Leonard lose his crown to Duran. Hearns had lost out to Hagler in 1985, and it was the latter that Leonard selected to take on in his comeback for the World Middleweight Championship.