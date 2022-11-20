Not Available

This documentary traces the dramatically different ways in which Jesus has been represented in art throughout history and around the world. Narrated by Mel Gibson, Ricardo Montalban, Bill Moyers, Edward Herrmann, Patricia Neal and others, the program utilizes the latest digital technology and motion control photography to reconstruct and relocate works into their original locations. Amazing digital morphing sequences dramatically illustrate how the image of Jesus has changed over time while unique special effects virtually reconstruct art that has been destroyed or lost forever. A sweeping and visually riveting lesson in art history, The Face: Jesus In Art is a documentary of stunning beauty and unprecedented innovation.