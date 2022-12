Not Available

Therese Frare's photograph of the AIDS activist David Kirby on his deathbed incited international controversy when it was used in a United Colors of Benetton advertisement in 1992. This short documentary, commissioned by TIME Magazine for their series 100 Photos about the most influential photographs of all time, features photographer Therese Frare, former Benetton Creative Director Oliviero Toscani, and the artists and AIDS activists Tom Kalin and Marlene McCarthy.