The Face of Birth

This film has beautiful birth stories and vital information for anyone considering giving birth in Australia and around the world. The two-year period in which the film was made has seen huge changes to maternity care and home birth, it is a very exciting time to be following this issue. As a home birth mum I have given birth under public and private maternity models in Australia and the UK. The births of my first two children were the most empowering and joyous moments of my life respectively. Most home birth mothers have similar stories. However, in Australia, it is almost impossible to choose a home birth. In fact, in 2009, it almost became illegal.