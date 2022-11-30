Not Available

The Faces that Never Fade focuses on showing the humanity of the Vietnam War through the experiences of John Tutle by diving into the erosion of hope from the constant repetition of day to day tasks mixed with the insanity of war along with the enduring memories of the sights and sounds of losing friends. John’s journey will show how war lives on in every veteran that comes home and the ones who didn’t come back are always carried with them. From learning to live with PTSD to moving on and helping other veterans John’s story is just one experience of millions that have served in a combat zone for this country.