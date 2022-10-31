Not Available

4 barbers, 4 lives,1 story... The Fade is an intimate portrait of four Afro barbers across the world over seven days. The observational documentary reveals exactly what this profession means to society in the 21st century. Set in Ghana,Jamaica, USA and the UK the film interweaves their stories and examines the polarized opposites of the locations. Creating an international dialog of the colorful lives of four men who do they same thing in different time zones, with very different realities.