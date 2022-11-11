The Fading Village

Not Available

In the process of social transformation in China, urbanization has deeply affected and changed the countryside. Heishuigetuo is a remote village with over 300 years of history which is gradually withered. Currently, there're only 15 villagers living in it. The mountain village retains the traditional features of northwestern Shanxi Province. Hou Junli is the only young man in the village. He raises more than 500 goats with his father. Liu Sanlong, 82 years old, is a farmer of the older generation living on farming. Liu Guoping is a young man among the first group of people leaving the village to work in the cities.