The Fainting Lover

Not Available

This Andy Clyde short, in which Andy plays second fiddle to a bad performance by the usually reliable Wade Boteler, finds Boteler (as Bert) courting the daughter of Andy Clyde and Addie McPhail, and Andy reminds him that he shouldn't take her for granted, especially at a gathering where Dr. Dudley Smith, accomplished musician, artist, sportsman, lecturer, world traveler, singer, dancer and worker of cross-word puzzles, is putting heavy moves on Helen, Bert's intended. Bert allows as how he'll do something special for her on her birthday coming up next month. The something special ...