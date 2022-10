Not Available

It's a rainy day in the garden and our fairy friends must travel inside to Fairyland and create their own fun. Join Rhapsody, Harmony and their friends as they fill the Fairyland Fun Book with lots of fan-fairy-tastic activities. Team up with the gang as they sing, dance, cook and play sily games. There's even some silly magic to add to the adventures. Learn, laugh and join the Fairy Fun!