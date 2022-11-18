The Fairies - Fairy Magic

Not Available

A wave of a wand and a sprinkle of fairy dust takes you through the Magical Mystery Tree and into Fairyland to join the beautiful fairies Harmony and Rhapsody and their magical friends. Everyone starts the day in a fan-fairy-tastic way - Harmony and Rhapsody, Elf the Fairy Cake Maker, Barnaby the Bizzy Buzzy Bee, Wizzy the Wizard and the young Tots sing, dance and explore their way through the enchanting world at the bottom of the garden. With dazzling smiles, twinkling eyes and excitable enthusiasm all wrapped up in the prettiest of pink, Harmony and Rhapsody encourage friendship, self esteem, problem solving and decision making in this special fairy story.