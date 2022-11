Not Available

Timmy uses a powerful rule-free magic muffin for wishes, but then Timmy's evil insane teacher Mr. Crocker gets it, traps Wanda and uses her power to rule the universe. With his newfound power, he transforms the world and makes himself the all-powerful magical leader. It's up to Timmy and Cosmo to save the world and get the muffin back as Timmy decides to fight magic with magic.