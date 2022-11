Not Available

Renowned opera director David Pountney delivers a superlative production in this 1995 staging of British composer Henry Purcell's "The Fairy Queen," featuring Yvonne Kenny at Titania, Simon Rice as Puck, Thomas Randle as Oberon and Richard Van Allan as Thesus. Modern dance numbers blend deftly with baroque music as maestro Barry Griffiths conducts the English National Opera's orchestra and chorus.