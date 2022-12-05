The Fairy Tales of the Brothers Grimm: Rumpelstiltskin / The Valiant Little Tailor

Not Available

Rumpelstiltskin Aided by a mysterious little troll, the millers daughter has spun straw into gold, thus gaining the good Kings hand and heart, and saving her fathers life. But now, the nasty troll wants compensation. He demands her first-born child, unless she can guess his name before the sun has risen three timesand its not an ordinary name, thats for sure! The Valiant Little Tailor A tailor tells everyone he has killed seven in one blow. They believe that the seven were robbers, knights or wild beasts, when all he did was send seven houseflies to heaven! Then he must deal with a family of gruesome giants, a malicious unicorn, and a terrible wild boar, and only by defeating them all can he win the hand of the beautiful princess.