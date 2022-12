Not Available

With their captivating stories about maidens, witches and talking animals, word-wise German siblings Jakob and Wilhelm Grimm -- better known as the Brothers Grimm -- revolutionized the world of children's literature. In this animated tale, adapted from the Grimms' "The Six Swans," a girl must free her brothers from a spell by remaining silent for six years, no matter what. A bonus feature, "The Devil's Three Golden Hairs," is also included.