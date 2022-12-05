The Fairy Tales of the Brothers Grimm: Tom Thumb / Faithful John

Not Available

In the 19th century, the German writers Jakob and Wilhelm Grimm created a series of fairy tales based on ancient folklore and populated by a fanciful assortment of witches, trolls, talking animals, enchanted forests, and beautiful maidens in distress. A century-plus later, the stories of the Brothers Grimm remain perennial bedtime favorites for their magical ability to transport children into the boundless world of the imagination. The animated series Fairy Tales of the Brothers Grimm offers cartoon adaptations of these timeless classics rendered in a colorful, fun-filled style. This volume presents the beloved story of TOM THUMB, as well as the bonus feature FAITHFUL JOHN.