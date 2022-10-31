1944

The Falcon in Hollywood

  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

December 7th, 1944

Suave amateur detective Tom Lawrence--aka Michael Arlen's literary hero The Falcon--arrives in Hollywood for some rest and relaxation, only to find himself involved in the murder of a movie actor. There's no shortage of suspects: the costume designer to whom he was married, a tyrannical director, a beautiful young French starlet, a Shakespeare-quoting producer, even a New York gangster. Helping The Falcon solve the crime is a cute, wise-cracking cab driver and a pair of bumbling cops.

Cast

Veda Ann BorgBillie Atkins
Barbara HalePeggy Callahan
Sheldon LeonardLouie Buchanan
Rita CordayLili D'Allio
Jean BrooksRoxanna Miles
Konstantin ShayneAlec Hoffman

