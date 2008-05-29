2008

The Fall

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 29th, 2008

Studio

Absolute Entertainment

In a hospital on the outskirts of 1920s Los Angeles, an injured stuntman begins to tell a fellow patient, a little girl with a broken arm, a fantastic story about 5 mythical heroes. Thanks to his fractured state of mind and her vivid imagination, the line between fiction and reality starts to blur as the tale advances.

Cast

Catinca UntaruAlexandria
Lee PaceRoy Walker / Blue Bandit
Justine WaddellNurse Evelyn / Sister Evelyn
Kim UylenbroekDoctor / Alexander The Great
Aiden LithgowAlexander's Messenger
Sean GilderWalt Purdy

