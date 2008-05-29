In a hospital on the outskirts of 1920s Los Angeles, an injured stuntman begins to tell a fellow patient, a little girl with a broken arm, a fantastic story about 5 mythical heroes. Thanks to his fractured state of mind and her vivid imagination, the line between fiction and reality starts to blur as the tale advances.
|Catinca Untaru
|Alexandria
|Lee Pace
|Roy Walker / Blue Bandit
|Justine Waddell
|Nurse Evelyn / Sister Evelyn
|Kim Uylenbroek
|Doctor / Alexander The Great
|Aiden Lithgow
|Alexander's Messenger
|Sean Gilder
|Walt Purdy
